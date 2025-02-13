News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tryphena Wade to go on as 'Rose' in GYPSY for Select Upcoming Performances

Tryphena Wade will go on while Audra McDonald is away due to a death in the family.

By: Feb. 13, 2025
Tryphena Wade to go on as 'Rose' in GYPSY for Select Upcoming Performances Image
Tryphena Wade will go on as 'Rose' in Gypsy on Broadway, while Audra McDonald is away due to a death in the family. Wade's performances will take place on February 22 and 23.

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream.  

The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters. 





