Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/5/20
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Up for the week by attendance was: SLAVE PLAY (6.5%), THE INHERITANCE (3.3%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (3%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (2.6%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (2.3%), OKLAHOMA! (0.8%), WAITRESS (0.7%), MEAN GIRLS (0.5%), MOULIN ROUGE! (0.3%), COME FROM AWAY (0.1%), HADESTOWN (0.1%), HAMILTON (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-18.6%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-13.2%), GRAND HORIZONS (-11.6%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (-9.8%), CHICAGO (-7.7%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (-4.8%), TOOTSIE (-2.3%), THE SOUND INSIDE (-2%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (-0.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.8%), THE LION KING (-0.8%), WICKED (-0.3%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (-0.3%), ALADDIN (-0.3%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-0.2%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.1%), FROZEN (-0.1%),
