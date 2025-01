Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/26/25 - WICKED Leads With $2.4M, GYPSY Follows in the Top 5

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/26/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: ENGLISH opened at the Haimes on 1/23. See what the critics thought about the production and read the reviews HERE!

REDWOOD began previews at the Nederlander and opens on 2/13. Learn more about the company HERE!

THE OUTSIDERS cancelled one performance (Sat. 1/25 mat.). NYC Broadway Week began on 1/21 and continues through 2/9.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (18.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (9.6%), CULT OF LOVE (6.4%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (5.9%), LEFT ON TENTH (5.1%), GYPSY (4.8%), SIX (4.2%), & JULIET (2.4%), THE LION KING (2.3%), HELL'S KITCHEN (1.6%), ALADDIN (1.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.5%).

It's notable that CHICAGO was up for the week by attendance, as it has just been announced that Erika Jayne is extending her run as Roxie Hart.

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: EUREKA DAY (-11.9%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (-10.2%), ENGLISH (-7.1%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-4.6%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-3.5%), SUNSET BLVD. (-3%), OH, MARY! (-1.9%), HAMILTON (-1.6%), ROMEO + JULIET (-1.2%), THE OUTSIDERS (-1.1%), HADESTOWN (-0.7%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-0.7%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 246,230 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,614,804. The average ticket price was $120.27.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.82%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -11.26% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $120.27 is down $-12.79 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $2,415,881

GYPSY: $1,781,714

THE LION KING: $1,688,501

HAMILTON: $1,609,120

SUNSET BLVD.: $1,445,959





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

ENGLISH ($264,480), EUREKA DAY ($324,840), LEFT ON TENTH ($442,811), CULT OF LOVE ($459,930), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($479,348)

It was recently announced that A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL will close on Sunday, February 23, 2025, after playing 151 performances, including 31 previews.



Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CHICAGO: $200,311

CULT OF LOVE: $31,961

LEFT ON TENTH: $30,272

ENGLISH: $13,447

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $1,671





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE GREAT GATSBY ($-722,924), THE OUTSIDERS ($-415,943), OH, MARY! ($-327,869), HAMILTON ($-291,690), WICKED ($-186,780)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: $183.96

HAMILTON: $163.69

WICKED: $156.79

THE OUTSIDERS: $156.32

ROMEO + JULIET: $149.75





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

ENGLISH ($55.64), EUREKA DAY ($83.61), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($87.23), ALADDIN ($87.78), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($92.08)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

ROMEO + JULIET: 101.7%

THE OUTSIDERS: 101.4%

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: 100%

WICKED: 100%

GYPSY: 98.4%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEFT ON TENTH (55.5%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (65.3%), EUREKA DAY (75.5%), ENGLISH (80.7%), MJ THE MUSICAL (85.9%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

CHICAGO: 1615

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1244

GYPSY: 609

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: 510

LEFT ON TENTH: 437





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE OUTSIDERS (-1127), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (-817), THE GREAT GATSBY (-711), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-478), DEATH BECOMES HER (-425)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..