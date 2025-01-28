Erika Jayne Extends Run in CHICAGO on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Erika Jayne has extended her return engagement in Chicago on Broadway! The singer, actress and TV sensation known for Bravo's “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will play “Roxie Hart” on Broadway for an additional two weeks through Sunday, February 23, 2025 at the Ambassador Theatre. Erika Jayne played “Roxie” on Broadway in January 2020, her run was cut short by the COVID-19 shut down.

Erika Jayne is best known for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” currently airing its 14th season. Jayne launched her professional singing career in 2007 with the release of her debut single, "Roller Coaster” which reached #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play chart, followed by eight more #1 hits: “Stars,” “Give You Everything,” “Pretty Mess,” “One Hot Pleasure,” “Party People,” “Crazy” and “How Many F—ks.” In 2023, Jayne unveiled her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Bet It All on Blonde, at the iconic House of Blues in Mandalay Bay. Partnering with Live Nation, this electrifying spectacle dazzled audiences with a glamorous fusion of her biggest chart-topping hits and fresh, never-before-heard tracks. Outside of her recording career, Jayne performed on the 24th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” She also released her first book, “Pretty Mess,” in 2019, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller. In 2020, Jayne leaned into her passion for the theater, starring in more than 80 performances as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” on Broadway. Jayne has amassed over 5 million followers across social media platforms and worked with prestigious brands such as Alexander Wang, Moschino, Kenzo, Too Faced and more.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.