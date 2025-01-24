Meet the Cast of REDWOOD, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Idina Menzel - Jesse Idina has won a Tony, Obie, and Drama League Award for her work in the theater. Her Broadway credits include If/Then, Wicked, Aida, and Rent. Off-Broadway, she has appeared in Skintight (Roundabout), See What I Wanna See (Public Theatre), The Vagina Monologues (West Side Theatre), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Regional credits include Wicked (San Francisco), If/Then (Washington, DC). Menzel also premiered Wicked in the West End, receiving the Theatregoers Choice Award. On screen, she can be seen in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Which Way to the Stage? (Documentary), Enchanted 2: Disenchanted, Frozen 2, Uncut Gems, American Murderer, Cinderella, Frozen, Enchanted, Ask the Dust, and Rent. TV appearances include “Beaches,” “Glee,” PBS special, “Barefoot at the Symphony,” (accompanying live album). Idina prides herself on the importance of new musicals, creating original roles, and promoting young composers. As a recording artist and songwriter, Menzel has released seven studio albums, including I Stand (2008) and Holiday Wishes (2014); the latter peaked at number six on the Billboard 200, becoming her highest-charting studio album to-date.

Michael Park - Finn Michael Park is an American actor, best known for his roles as Jack Snyder on As the World Turns (1997– 2010), Larry Murphy in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen (2016), and reporter Tom Holloway in the third season of the Netflix series Stranger Things (2019). Broadway credits include: Dear Evan Hansen (Grammy & Emmy Awards), Tuck Everlasting, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, H2$, Little Me, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Carousel. Off Broadway: Hello Again, Violet, Three Penny Opera, Burnt Part Boys. TV credits include: Netflix’s “Stranger Things” (SAG nom), “Mindhunter,” “House Of Cards,” “Tales Of The City,” “The Family,” “You,” “Dash & Lily,” “Saint X” (Hulu), “Lioness” (Paramount +), “The Time Traveler’s Wife” (HBO), “Hightown” (STARZ), “As The World Turns” (2 Emmy Awards), “Bull,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Good Wife” (CBS), “Law & Order,” “Black List,” Sound Of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, “FBI,” “Chicago PD” (NBC), “Gotham” (FOX).

Zachary Noah Piser - Spencer Zach is a Hapa, Jewish actor based in New York City. He is thrilled to bring Redwood to Broadway, having originated the role of Spencer in the world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2024. Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen (Evan), KPOP (Brad, OBC), Wicked (Boq). Off-Broadway: most recently Out of the Box Theatrics’ revival of LaChiusa’s See What I Wanna See (Janitor/Priest), Barrow Street Theatre’s West End transfer of Sweeney Todd (Tobias). Film/TV: In Your Dreams (Netflix), Host of PBS’s “Camp TV” series, in addition to being heard in Mean Girls and the upcoming Snow White remake. Bay Area native, Northwestern grad. @zach_piser

Khaila Wilcoxon - Becca Wilcoxon is elated to be joining the cast of Redwood. Recent credits include SIX, Hadestown, Ruben & Clay’s Christmas Special. As someone who believes in the power of storytelling to bridge communities and inspire change, this opportunity is deeply meaningful to me. I’m grateful to be part of a team that values authenticity and artistic expression, where every role contributes to a greater narrative of connection and understanding. With Redwood, I hope to touch hearts and inspire others to embrace their “roots” and continue forward with hope and strength. Thank you to everyone who has supported me: my parents, my love, my family, my agents Marc and Dustin – this one’s for all of you! @thekhailawilcoxon

De'Adre Aziza - Mel A Tony Award nominee, Theatre World Award, and Obie winner, De’Adre Aziza makes her fourth return to Broadway in Redwood, having made her debut in the critically acclaimed musical Passing Strange, for which she garnered a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress In A Musical for her multiple character role. In the world of film, Aziza stars opposite Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry and Ryan Destiny in the upcoming Amazon MGM biopic The Fire Inside, written by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and directed by Oscar nominee Rachel Morrison. In the world of television, Aziza will star as Red in the newly wrapped third season of the Starz/Lionsgate hit TV show “P-Valley,” created by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. Aziza is perhaps best known for her memorable turn as Raqueletta Moss in Spike Lee’s Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It.” In the world of music, Aziza has performed as “The Jazz Singer” at Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl with hip-hop legends The Roots, and the late opera legend Jessye Norman in Laura Karpman’s Grammy winning “Ask Your Mama.” De’Adre Aziza is currently producing her one woman musical Datbishcray, in which she plays 34 characters. @deadreaziza

Daniel Brackett - Spencer Brackett is grateful to be making his Broadway debut in Redwood. National Tour: Disney’s Aladdin (Aladdin u/s). Regional: Cape Playhouse, NSMT, Ogunquit Playhouse. BFA Elon University. Many thanks to The Collective, The Telsey Office, and the Redwood team. All my love to family and friends. For Lolo. @danimalbrackett

Bradley Dean - Finn Has appeared in over a dozen Broadway shows playing such roles as Count Carl-Magnus in A Little Night Music opposite Bernadette Peters, Sir Galahad in Monty Python’s Spamalot, Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, and Monsieur Andre in The Phantom of the Opera. Other Broadway credits include Man of La Mancha, The Last Ship, Evita, Doctor Zhivago and Company. Elsewhere in NYC, Bradley starred as Falco in Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center where he was also seen in the Encore productions of The Most Happy Fella (Giuseppe) and A New Brain (Dr. Jafar). Bradley performed with the New York Philharmonic in Sweeney Todd with Emma Thompson and Off-Broadway as El Gallo in The Fantasticks (Jerry Orbach Theater), Walmartopia (Minetta Lane) and Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, Here We Are (The Shed). Internationally, Mr. Dean played the title role in Jekyll and Hyde throughout Asia and Dr. Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Show throughout Europe. Regional highlights include Chess (The Kennedy Center), Follies (St. Louis Rep.) Galileo (Berkeley Rep.), Romeo and Juliet (American Repertory Theater) as well as originating leading roles in the American Premieres of Fly (Dallas Theater Center), Life After (The Old Globe) and A Comedy of Tenors (Cleveland Playhouse/McCarter Theater). TV: “The Good Fight,” “A Person of Interest,” “Guiding Light,” and “All My Children.” Bradley is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon Drama and lives in Manhattan with his beautiful wife, Jessica, and their handsome cat, Alex, and has three gorgeous children (Ana, Emma, and Oliver) bradleydean.net

Jessica Phillips - Jesse Jessica is currently the standby for Idina Menzel in Redwood. This past spring, she received rave reviews for her singular portrayal of Penelope in Signature Theater’s Penelope. Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen (Heidi Hansen); Leap of Faith (Marla); Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Marian); Next to Normal (Diana standby); Jesus Christ Superstar; The Scarlet Pimpernel. National Tour: Dear Evan Hansen. Off Broadway: Next to Normal. Regional: Goodspeed: Deathless (dir: Tina Landau); Williamstown Theatre Festival: Unknown Soldier, and more. TV/Film: NBC: 5 seasons on “Law and Order: SVU” as ADA Pippa Cox; Paramount+: Season 2 of “Why Women Kill” as Joan; CBS: “Elementary,” “Unforgettable”; USA: “Royal Pains,” and more. Emerson College. Mom to Jonah and Malcolm, Wife to Chelsea. @thejessicaphillips