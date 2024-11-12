Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/10/24

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Nov. 12, 2024
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (16.8%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (16.7%), THE NOTEBOOK (12.8%), SIX (12.5%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (11.5%), LEFT ON TENTH (10.4%), THE GREAT GATSBY (9.1%), CHICAGO (8.8%), YELLOW FACE (8.8%), OUR TOWN (8.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (7.9%), HADESTOWN (7.6%), & JULIET (6.2%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (6%), THE ROOMMATE (5.7%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (5.2%), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (4.4%), SUFFS (4.2%), HELL'S KITCHEN (4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (3.8%), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (3.8%), STEREOPHONIC (2.9%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (2.5%), SUNSET BLVD. (2%), ALADDIN (1.6%), THE OUTSIDERS (1%), SWEPT AWAY (0.8%), THE LION KING (0.4%), WICKED (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: TAMMY FAYE (-5.8%), HAMILTON (-2.9%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-2.1%),

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 285,801 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,939,767. The average ticket price was $115.25.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was the same. On the sales front, overall grosses were the same vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $115.25 is the same compared to last week.


Top 5 by This Week Gross
WICKED: $2,451,246
THE LION KING: $1,963,094
SUNSET BLVD.: $1,857,562
HAMILTON: $1,772,958
HELL'S KITCHEN: $1,436,360

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($297,967), YELLOW FACE ($358,574), TAMMY FAYE ($384,345), SWEPT AWAY ($434,153), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($447,100)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE GREAT GATSBY: $239,116
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: $213,711
& JULIET: $195,501
THE BOOK OF MORMON: $191,484
SUFFS: $185,728

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
DEATH BECOMES HER ($-133,464), MJ THE MUSICAL ($-132,121), ALADDIN ($-27,742), OH, MARY! ($-917), THE LION KING ($1,114)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
MCNEAL: $185.74
HAMILTON: $179.70
THE OUTSIDERS: $168.70
OH, MARY!: $164.21
ROMEO + JULIET: $163.04

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($44.79), TAMMY FAYE ($63.04), YELLOW FACE ($72.29), SWEPT AWAY ($73.47), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($77.45)


Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
ROMEO + JULIET: 102.4%
THE OUTSIDERS: 101.9%
OH, MARY!: 100%
MCNEAL: 100%
WICKED: 100%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
TAMMY FAYE (58.4%), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (61.4%), LEFT ON TENTH (68%), CHICAGO (76.1%), OUR TOWN (78.3%)


Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: 1865
SWEPT AWAY: 1732
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 1358
A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL: 1333
THE GREAT GATSBY: 1084

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
DEATH BECOMES HER (-1456), HAMILTON (-298), MJ THE MUSICAL (-237),

