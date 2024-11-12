Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/10/24

View the latest Broadway Grosses
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (16.8%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (16.7%), THE NOTEBOOK (12.8%), SIX (12.5%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (11.5%), LEFT ON TENTH (10.4%), THE GREAT GATSBY (9.1%), CHICAGO (8.8%), YELLOW FACE (8.8%), OUR TOWN (8.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (7.9%), HADESTOWN (7.6%), & JULIET (6.2%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (6%), THE ROOMMATE (5.7%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (5.2%), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (4.4%), SUFFS (4.2%), HELL'S KITCHEN (4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (3.8%), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (3.8%), STEREOPHONIC (2.9%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (2.5%), SUNSET BLVD. (2%), ALADDIN (1.6%), THE OUTSIDERS (1%), SWEPT AWAY (0.8%), THE LION KING (0.4%), WICKED (0.2%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: TAMMY FAYE (-5.8%), HAMILTON (-2.9%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-2.1%),
This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 285,801 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,939,767. The average ticket price was $115.25.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
WICKED: $2,451,246
THE LION KING: $1,963,094
SUNSET BLVD.: $1,857,562
HAMILTON: $1,772,958
HELL'S KITCHEN: $1,436,360
