Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/10/24

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/10/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (16.8%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (16.7%), THE NOTEBOOK (12.8%), SIX (12.5%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (11.5%), LEFT ON TENTH (10.4%), THE GREAT GATSBY (9.1%), CHICAGO (8.8%), YELLOW FACE (8.8%), OUR TOWN (8.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (7.9%), HADESTOWN (7.6%), & JULIET (6.2%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (6%), THE ROOMMATE (5.7%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (5.2%), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (4.4%), SUFFS (4.2%), HELL'S KITCHEN (4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (3.8%), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (3.8%), STEREOPHONIC (2.9%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (2.5%), SUNSET BLVD. (2%), ALADDIN (1.6%), THE OUTSIDERS (1%), SWEPT AWAY (0.8%), THE LION KING (0.4%), WICKED (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: TAMMY FAYE (-5.8%), HAMILTON (-2.9%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-2.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 285,801 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,939,767. The average ticket price was $115.25.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was the same. On the sales front, overall grosses were the same vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $115.25 is the same compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $2,451,246

THE LION KING: $1,963,094

SUNSET BLVD.: $1,857,562

HAMILTON: $1,772,958

HELL'S KITCHEN: $1,436,360



MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($297,967), YELLOW FACE ($358,574), TAMMY FAYE ($384,345), SWEPT AWAY ($434,153), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($447,100)

THE GREAT GATSBY: $239,116WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: $213,711& JULIET: $195,501THE BOOK OF MORMON: $191,484SUFFS: $185,728

DEATH BECOMES HER ($-133,464), MJ THE MUSICAL ($-132,121), ALADDIN ($-27,742), OH, MARY! ($-917), THE LION KING ($1,114)

MCNEAL: $185.74HAMILTON: $179.70THE OUTSIDERS: $168.70OH, MARY!: $164.21ROMEO + JULIET: $163.04

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($44.79), TAMMY FAYE ($63.04), YELLOW FACE ($72.29), SWEPT AWAY ($73.47), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($77.45)

ROMEO + JULIET: 102.4%THE OUTSIDERS: 101.9%OH, MARY!: 100%MCNEAL: 100%WICKED: 100%

TAMMY FAYE (58.4%), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (61.4%), LEFT ON TENTH (68%), CHICAGO (76.1%), OUR TOWN (78.3%)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: 1865SWEPT AWAY: 1732BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 1358A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL: 1333THE GREAT GATSBY: 1084

DEATH BECOMES HER (-1456), HAMILTON (-298), MJ THE MUSICAL (-237),

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..