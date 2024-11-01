News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jonathan Groff Joins Ballet Series ÉTOILE in Guest Star Role

Groff will be seen alongside Spring Awakening co-star Gideon Glick in the series.

By: Nov. 01, 2024
Jonathan Groff Joins Ballet Series ÉTOILE in Guest Star Role Image
Tony-winner Jonathan Groff is returning to the small screen in a guest star appearance on Étoile, the upcoming Amazon series from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino

According to TVLine, the Merrily We Roll Along star will appear in the first season of the show, which is set in the competitive world of the ballet industry in New York and Paris. Among the cast are David Alvarez, Luke Kirby, and Gideon Glick, the latter of whom starred with Groff in Broadway's Spring Awakening. The duo will appear together onscreen in Groff's episode, marking a reunion for the Broadway stars.

Production will soon end on the eight-episode season, which received a two-season order in 2023. A Prime Video premiere date has yet to be announced. 

Hot off his Tony Award win earlier this year, it was recently announced that Groff will return to Broadway as Bobby Darin in the world premiere of the new musical Just in Time, opening in 2025. Groff's other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony Nomination), and In My Life. 

