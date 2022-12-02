Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Once Upon a One More Time
Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2023

Previews will begin at the Marquis Theatre on May 13, 2023.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Tony Award winning producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold just announced that the new musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears, will open on Broadway this summer at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. Helmed by internally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), the musical begins previews Saturday, May 13, 2023, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023, making it one of the first productions of the 2023/24 Broadway season.

Starting today, Britney Spears fan club members have exclusive access to tickets by a special pre-sale, throughout the weekend. Beginning Monday December 5 at 10:00AM ET, tickets will go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster.com/877-250-2929.

Praised as "ingenious, and improbably funny" (Washingtonian) upon its world premiere last year, Once Upon a One More Time played a sold-out, extended engagement at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C, from November 29, 2021-January 9, 2022. Check out what the critics had to say.

Once Upon A One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside) that flips the script on your favorite fairytale icons. Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid and other classic storybook characters gather for their fortnightly book club, when-oh baby, baby!-a rogue fairy godmother grants their wish for a new story, by dropping The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. The arrival of this new tome spurs a royal revelation: there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss! The ultimate revisionist fairytale for anyone who yearns to feel "stronger than yesterday," Once Upon A One More Time weaves the chart-topping anthems of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears - including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," and "Toxic" - into a heartwarming and uproarious musical adventure about claiming your own happily ever after.

Joining the Madrids and Hartmere on the musical's creative team are five-time Tony Award nominee David Leveaux (Nine, Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE") as Creative Consultant, Tony Award-nominated Scenic Designer Anna Fleischle (Hangmen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Costume & Hair Designer Loren Elstein (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Beetlejuice), Sound Designer Andrew Keister (KPOP, On Your Feet!), and Tony-nominated Projection Designer Sven Ortel (Newsies).

Cast will be announced at a later date. Once Upon A One More Time was originally developed and produced by Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington D.C. (Simon Godwin, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director).

Beginning today, Friday, December 2, Britney Spears fan club members have exclusive access to tickets by a special pre-sale. On Monday, December 5 at 10:00AM ET, general on-sale begins via Ticketmaster.com/877-250-2929. Groups of 10+ can call: 212-840-3890 or 800-714-8451.

