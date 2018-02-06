Brief 2/6: Taylor Trensch Begins in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Watch Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. Have the Time of Their Lives in Epic DIRTY DANCING Super Bowl Commercial

by Stage Tube - February 05, 2018

Perhaps the most iconic moment of last night's Super Bowl was the the epic Dirty Dancing commercial featuring NFL's Eli Manning and Odell Beckham, Jr.. (more...)

2) Ben Platt Will Lead New Ryan Murphy Series- THE POLITICIAN; Barbra Streisand in Talks to Co-Star

by BWW News Desk - February 05, 2018

According to Deadline, Netflix has just acquired a new comedy series from Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy- The Politician. Tony winner Ben Platt has already signed on to star, with Gwyneth Paltrow and stage and screen legend Barbra Streisand currently in talks to co-star.. (more...)

3) WORKING to Release Original London Cast Recording With New Music By Lin-Manuel Miranda

by BWW News Desk - February 05, 2018

Ghostlight Records has announced the release of the Original London Cast Recording of Stephen Schwartz's WORKING on Friday, March 2. The album is being released following a hugely successful run at Southwark Playhouse, directed by Luke Sheppard in Summer 2017. This will be the first recording of WORKING since the Original Broadway Cast Recording in 1978 and will feature never before released tracks by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Customers that pre-order the album on iTunes and Amazon will immediately receive the track "It's An Art." To pre-order the album, please click HERE.. (more...)

4) Susan Egan, Harvey Fierstein, Judy Kuhn, and More to Perform at New York Pops 35th Birthday Gala

by BWW News Desk - February 05, 2018

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, today announces an initial line-up of guest artists and its honorary co-chairs for its 35th Birthday Gala, Part of His World: The Songs of Alan Menken on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, presented by The New York Pops.. (more...)

5) Tony Award-Winner and Television Star John Mahoney Passes Away at 77

by Alexa Criscitiello - February 05, 2018

It has been reported this evening that John Mahoney, a veteran actor of stage and screen, has passed away at age 77. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Taylor Trensch officially begins performances as Evan in DEAR EVAN HANSEN tonight!

-Eve Ensler's IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD opens tonight at MTC!

-Kate Benson's [PORTO] officially opens at WP Theater tonight!

-Rattlestick hosts PAGE TO STAGE event tonight with Adam Rapp and more!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

