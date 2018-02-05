BWW TV Exclusive: THE BAND'S VISIT Pays a Visit to Broadway Sessions!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

Few new musicals have been quite so critically well received as The Band's Visit. It was with the same enthusiasm and love that we recently welcomed the cast of The Band's Visit to Broadway Sessions. Enjoy these intimate performances from Sharone Sayegh, Madison Micucci, Pomme Koch, Kristen Sieh, Ahmad Maksoud, Jonathan Raviv, Rachel Prather, Kirsten SIeh and more. Also enjoy performances by our "Rising Stars" Kyle Branzel and Melanie Sierra.

Join us this coming week at Broadway Sessions for our once monthly All Open Mic night.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue).

