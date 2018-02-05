BWW TV Exclusive: THE BAND'S VISIT Pays a Visit to Broadway Sessions!

Broadway Sessions
THE BAND'S VISIT Pays a Visit to Broadway Sessions!

Feb. 5, 2018  

Few new musicals have been quite so critically well received as The Band's Visit. It was with the same enthusiasm and love that we recently welcomed the cast of The Band's Visit to Broadway Sessions. Enjoy these intimate performances from Sharone Sayegh, Madison Micucci, Pomme Koch, Kristen Sieh, Ahmad Maksoud, Jonathan Raviv, Rachel Prather, Kirsten SIeh and more. Also enjoy performances by our "Rising Stars" Kyle Branzel and Melanie Sierra.

Join us this coming week at Broadway Sessions for our once monthly All Open Mic night.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

