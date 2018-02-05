Tony Award-Winner and Television Star John Mahoney Passes Away at 77

It has been reported this evening that John Mahoney, a veteran actor of stage and screen, has passed away at age 77.

A distinguished stage actor, Mahoney won a 1986 Tony Award for his performance in The House of Blue Leaves. He was also seen on Broadway in the 2007 Roundabout revival of Prelude to a Kiss.

As a devoted member of the Chicago theatre community, Mahoney appeared in more than 30 productions with Steppenwolf Theatre since 1977. His most recent appearances with the company include their productions of The Rembrandt, The Herd, The Birthday Party and The Seafarer.

Mahoney can be seen in films such as Eight Men Out, Say Anything..., In the Line of Fire, Reality Bites, Moonstruck, and The American President. His television credits include The Simpsons, Burn Notice, and Hot in Cleveland. He is best-known for his nine-year stint in the role of Martin Crane. on the hit TV series, Frasier.





Related Articles