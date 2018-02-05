Photo Coverage: Lights Up! Second Stage Illuminates the Renovated Helen Hayes Theatre

This morning, Monday, February 5, 2018 at 10:00am, Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) hosted the official lighting ceremony for its new Broadway home, The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). Designed by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group, this landmarked, newly renovated venue has become, under Second Stage's ownership, the first Broadway theater dedicated exclusively to living American Playwrights.

To officially commemorate the opening of The Hayes, Second Stage was presented with an official proclamation from Mayor de Blasio declaring February 5, 2018 "Second Stage on Broadway Day."

This event was hosted by Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Executive Director Casey Reitz, and the Second Stage Board of Directors, including Board Chairman Stephen C. Sherrill. Invited guests participating in the celebration included the cast and creative team of Second Stage's upcoming inaugural Broadway production of LOBBY HERO - Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry, Bel Powley, playwright Kenneth Lonergan and director Trip Cullman; theater architect and LOBBY HERO scenic designer David Rockwell; Second Stage Board Members Tony Goldwyn, Lynn Nottage, and Brooke Shields; Speaker of the NYC Council Corey Johnson; Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer; NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl; and NYC City Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer.

Second Stage's renovation of The Hayes Theater was made possible, in part, by $14 million in generous capital support from the City of New York.

Celebrating with Second Stage were artistic alumni Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Paula Vogel, Kenny Leon, Tony Shalhoub, Judith Light, Billy Porter, Sherie Rene Scott, Michael Greif, Derrick Baskin, Adam Kantor, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Anita Gillette, and Tom Kitt, among others.

"This day has been many, many years in the making and I am thrilled to begin this next phase in Second Stage's life," said Second Stage Founder and Artistic Director Carole Rothman. "The Hayes will be dedicated exclusively to living American Playwrights - the only venue on Broadway doing only contemporary works from the finest playwrights our country has to offer. We are extremely grateful to the many donors, board members, artists, and tireless staff members who have worked to make this theater a reality and to ensure that these American Playwrights have a continuing voice in the Broadway landscape. We can't wait to welcome audiences - both new and old - to this beautifully restored venue."

"The Hayes Theater has been a crucial part of the Broadway scene for over a century, and I am excited to see how Second Stage Theater will breathe new life into the renovated space," said New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. "My district in particular is rich with the history of Broadway, and I look forward to continuing to support the arts across New York City."

"The Hayes may be the smallest theater on Broadway, but as the new home for Second Stage, it's going to provide a major new platform for contemporary American voices in theater," said NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl. "The City is proud of its support for the transformation of the Hayes, restoring this landmark building into a more open, engaging, and accessible space in the heart of the greatest theater district in the world."

"It is a great honor to be a part of the re-opening of the Hayes Theater," said David Rockwell, founder and President of Rockwell Group. "Broadway is constantly reinventing itself, so reinvigorating existing theaters by making them more modern and timely is essential to the vitality of the Theater District. The new Hayes Theater celebrates the ritual of attending live performance - transporting the audience to a different world from the moment you step off the street. We hope that the new space will be enjoyed by generations of artists and audiences for many years to come."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles