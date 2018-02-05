Ben Platt Will Lead New Ryan Murphy Series- THE POLITICIAN; Barbra Streisand in Talks to Co-Star

According to Deadline, Netflix has just acquired a new comedy series from Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy- The Politician. Tony winner Ben Platt has already signed on to star, with Gwyneth Paltrow and stage and screen legend Barbra Streisand currently in talks to co-star.

Streisand, Paltrow and Platt will also serve as producers (if their deals go through). Murphy is set to direct the pilot, while Streisand is also expected to direct some episodes. The series has already been picked up for two seasons. Production will likely begin in late summer 2018.

Deadline reports that Platt will perform several musical numbers throughout the series.

Ben Platt is an American actor and singer known for originating the role of the title character in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, a performance for which he has won numerous awards, including the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Platt's credits also include the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in The Book of Mormon, as well as Benji Applebaum in the musical films Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015).

The best-selling female recording artist in history, Streisand partnered with some of Hollywood's biggest stars to sing Broadway classics on her latest album "Encore". Following the release of her 2014 record-breaking "Partners," "ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" is Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. Streisand released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum. With the longest span of number one albums in history, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list, an honor which includes fellow duet partners Elvis Presley and Billy Joel. Streisand also has the longest span of number one albums in history, just under 50 years. She made her Broadway debut in in 1962's I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE and returned to the Great white Way for 1964's FUNNY GIRL.

