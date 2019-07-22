Breaking: Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Tammy Blanchard & More Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway

Tony Award-winning producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Curt Cronin and John Joseph, have just announced that Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's landmark musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will return to its Off-Broadway...roots...this fall. Two-time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening, "Mindhunter") will play Seymour in the long-awaited revival, opposite Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, and Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), the production begins previews Tuesday, September 17, with an official opening night of Thursday, October 17, at The Westside Theatre (407 W 43rd St). Tickets are available now at Telecharge.com, through November 24 only.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Joining Mayer on the creative team are Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels Associate), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony); and Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello.

Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Tickets through November 24 are now on sale at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200 (outside NY metro area: 800-432-7250). The Westside Theatre Box Office will open on Tuesday September 3 for in-person ticket purchases. The preview playing schedule for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is Monday-Saturday at 8PM, with Saturday matinees at 2PM. Beginning October 18, the regular playing schedule will be Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7PM, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2PM & 8PM, Fridays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You