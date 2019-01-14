Breaking: David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose and More Join Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY

The upcoming remake of WEST SIDE STORY directed by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by Tony Kushner has announced additional casting according to Deadline. Ariana DeBose will star as Anita, Tony Award Winner David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Josh Andrés Rivera has been cast as Chino.

Starring as Maria will be 17-year old New Jersey High School student Rachel Zegler who will make her film debut opposite Ansel Elgort as Tony.

Ariana DeBose recently wrapped up her run as Donna Summer in SUMMER on Broadway. Previous Broadway credits include Jane in Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale directed by Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro, Hamilton (Off-Broadway and original Broadway cast), Leading Player in the Tony Winning revival of Pippin, Mary Wilson of the Supremes (Diana Ross cover) in Motown, Nautica in Andy Blankenbuehler's Bring It On the Musical and Sondheim's Company with the NY Philharmonic. Her TV credits include: "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "The Breaks" (VH1), "SYTYCD" top 20 season 6 (Fox) & "OLTL" Star Crossed Lovers Series.

David Alvarez most recently appeared in On The Town on Broadway. He is an actor, known for his Tony Award-winning performance in Billy Elliot, The 62nd Annual TONY AWARDS (2008) and Finding Billy (2012). He also did two short films called "Child's play" and "Fitted". He also served in the U.S Army as a Recon Sniper for 25th Infantry Division.

Josh Andrés Rivera most recently appeared in the National Tour of HAMILTON.

The 1961 musical drama film WEST SIDE STORY was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The film is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was inspired by William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet. It starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno, and George Chakiris.

Released on October 18, 1961 through United Artists, the film became the second highest grossing film of the year in the United States and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture (as well as a special award for Robbins), BECOMING the record holder for the most wins for a movie musical.

