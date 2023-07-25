Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film MAESTRO to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein drama starring Bradley Cooper, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival before coming to Netflix later this year.

Directed by Cooper, the film also stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, and Maya Hawke. It is produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Bradley Cooper, Fred Berner, and Amy Durning. Check out photos from the film here.

The festival will run from August 30 through September 9.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the premiere may happen without the actors involved if the SAF-AFTRA strike is still happening. Challengers, which stars Mike Faist and Zendaya, was previously slated to premiere at the festival but has been postponed due to the strike.

Cooper co-wrote the script with Josh Singer, who shared the Best Original Screenplay Oscar with Tom McCarthy for Spotlight.

Cooper plays Bernstein, with Mulligan as Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre. Matt Bomer portrays one of Bernstein's lovers.

Leonard Bernstein famed from his long tenure as the music director of the New York Philharmonic, from his conducting of concerts with most of the world's leading orchestras, and from his music for West Side Story, Peter Pan, Candide, Wonderful Town, On the Town, On the Waterfront, his Mass, and a range of other compositions, including three symphonies and many shorter chamber and solo works.

Bernstein was the first conductor to give a series of television lectures on classical music, starting in 1954 and continuing until his death. He was a skilled pianist, often conducting piano concertos from the keyboard. As a composer he wrote in many styles encompassing symphonic and orchestral music, ballet, film and theatre music, choral works, opera, chamber music and pieces for the piano. Many of his works are regularly performed around the world, although none has matched the tremendous popular and critical success of West Side Story.