Photos: First Look at Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Netflix Biopic MAESTRO

All new photos have been released of Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in the all new Netflix biopic, Maestro.

The film is currently set for a Netflix release in 2023 with Cooper also writing the script with Josh Singer, who shared the Best Original Screenplay Oscar with Tom McCarthy for Spotlight. Cooper is producing with Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.

Cooper stars alongside Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre. Matt Bomer is also in talks to star as one of Bernstein's lovers.

Leonard Bernstein famed from his long tenure as the music director of the New York Philharmonic, from his conducting of concerts with most of the world's leading orchestras, and from his music for West Side Story, Peter Pan, Candide, Wonderful Town, On the Town, On the Waterfront, his Mass, and a range of other compositions, including three symphonies and many shorter chamber and solo works.

Bernstein was the first conductor to give a series of television lectures on classical music, starting in 1954 and continuing until his death. He was a skilled pianist, often conducting piano concertos from the keyboard. As a composer he wrote in many styles encompassing symphonic and orchestral music, ballet, film and theatre music, choral works, opera, chamber music and pieces for the piano. Many of his works are regularly performed around the world, although none has matched the tremendous popular and critical success of West Side Story.

Carey Mulligan & Bradley Cooper

