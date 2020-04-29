Berkshire Theatre Group to Present Live Stream of HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN

Berkshire Theatre Group will present a one-time-only, live-streamed broadcast musical event, live from Florence, Italy Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin as a Mother's Day special on Sunday, May 10 at 8pm. Tickets are $50 per household, with fifty percent of proceeds benefiting BTG. Patrons will be able to stream on a smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. After the performance, audience members will be able to communicate directly with Felder, via text or online, in a post-show audience encore.

Once purchase is confirmed, patrons will receive a confirmation email, followed by a reminder email on the day prior to the event, with a viewing link and an instructive video demonstration for viewing on their device. Viewing will be available for an additional 72 hours post live performance.

Experience some of America's greatest songs in the context in which they were written. From "God Bless America," to "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Puttin' on the Ritz," "White Christmas," "Always," and so many more, in a musical event that has been performed in theatres throughout the nation and abroad.

Hershey Felder (Irving Berlin, Playwright) Named to Time Magazine's 2016 Top 10 Plays and Musicals, Hershey Felder has played over 5,000 performances of his self-created solo productions at some of the world's most prestigious theatres and has broken box office records consistently. His shows include: George Gershwin Alone (Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre, West End's Duchess Theatre); Monsieur Chopin; Beethoven; Maestro (Leonard Bernstein); Franz Liszt in Musik, Lincoln: An American Story, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, Our Great Tchaikovsky, and A Paris Love Story. Hershey is the adaptor, director and designer for the internationally performed play-with-music The Pianist of Willesden Lane with Steinway artist Mona Golabek; producer and designer for the musical Louis and Keely: 'Live' at the Sahara, directed by Taylor Hackford; and writer and director for Flying Solo, featuring opera legend Nathan Gunn. Upcoming projects include the world premiere of Anna and Sergei, a play featuring the music of Sergei Rachmaninoff, and a new musical based on the award-winning book Out on a Ledge by Eva Libitzky. Hershey has operated a full-service production company since 2001. He has been a scholar-in-residence at Harvard University's Department of Music and is married to Kim Campbell, the first female Prime Minister of Canada.

Tickets may be purchased by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

