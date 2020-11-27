Ben Platt, Derek Klena, Adrienne Warren, and More Broadway Stars Join Kathryn Gallagher for NOSTALGIC FOR THE MOMENT

Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher has shared her latest music video for her new song 'Nostalgic for the Moment.' The video features many of her Broadway friends including Tony Award-winner Ben Platt, Jagged Little Pill co-star Derek Klena, and Tina star Adrienne Warren.

The video also stars Katie Birenboim, Alex Boniello, Melanie Borinstein, Francesca Carpanini, Beanie Feldstein, Peter and Paula Gallagher, Willie Nelson-Gallagher, Noah Galvin, Becca Gleason, Miso Gleason-Creasia, Molly Gordon, Nikki James, Camrus Johnson, Rahne Jones, Bridget Kelly, Anna Kelman, Elizabeth Lail, Nicola Lamb, Pancake Lamb, Natalie Margolin, Katherine McNamara, Ashley Park, Krysta Rodriguez, Max Sheldon, Stephanie Styles, Owen Thiele, Ana Villafañe, Miko Warren, Gracie Warwick, Alex Wyse, Rachel Zegler, and Zolita.

Watch the video below!

Kathryn Gallagher stars in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill and was nominated for a Tony Award for her role as Bella. She can also be seen as Annika on Netflix's mega hit show YOU, produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, starring John Stamos, Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell. In 2015, Kathryn made her Broadway debut in the Tony nominated revival of Spring Awakening. Kathryn's music has had placements in film/TV such as Younger, Covert Affairs, and Stuart Blumberg.

