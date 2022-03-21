Ben Levi Ross Returns to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Beginning Tomorrow For Eight Weeks Only

Ben Levi Ross will be welcomed back to the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) this Tuesday, March 22, where he will re-join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen as 'Evan Hansen.' Ross made his Broadway debut as a cover in Dear Evan Hansen in 2017, and went on to star as the original Evan in the first North American Tour. Most recently, he co-starred in Tick Tick Boom, and now returns to the Tony, Grammy & Olivier Award-winning musical for a limited 8-week engagement through May 15, 2022.

"I joined the company of Evan Hansen when I was 19 and I'm 24 now," Ross said. "I was a Broadway understudy, then led the first National Tour, and now with this return to Broadway, it feels like a perfect conclusion to my time with this fantastic company that jump-started my career. Stepping back into the role has allowed me to feel just how much I've grown as a performer and as a person these last 4 years, and I'm really excited to connect with audiences once again."

As previously announced, Zachary Noah Piser, who has been part of Dear Evan Hansen companies since March 2019 and is currently the 'Evan' alternate on Broadway, will follow Ross to become the first Asian American actor to step into the role full-time, beginning May 17, 2022. Stephen Christopher Anthony, who currently plays the lead role on the North American Tour, will join the Broadway company as Evan Hansen for a limited 4-week engagement beginning August 8, 2022. Sam Primack, who made his Broadway debut as an Evan cover, will take over the role from Anthony, beginning in September 2022.

Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production on December 11, 2020 and currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies once again playing in tandem.

The current company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Zachary Noah Piser, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Reese Sebastian Diaz, Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown; Jennifer Lord is the Natural Hair Consultant. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Kevin Metzger-Timson. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Sharron is Senior Associate Director, Trey Ellett and Candis C. Jones are Associate Directors and Miranda Cornell is Assistant Director. Mark Myars is Senior Associate Choreographer and Jennifer Rias is Associate Choreographer. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. General Management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. It went on to win six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show launched its First North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018; it relaunched on December 7, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina with Stephen Christopher Anthony returning as Evan Hansen, and will visit more than 30 cities across the US and Canada in the 2021/2022 season. The show's newest production, the 2020 Olivier Award-winner for Best Musical, has reopened in London at the Noël Coward Theatre in October starring Sam Tutty, who won the Oliver Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the role.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The show's now-iconic blue polo and arm cast are part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.