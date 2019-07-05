ENCORES!
Click Here for More Articles on ENCORES!

BWW TV: What Is Encores! PROMENADE All About? We Put the Cast to the Test!

Jul. 5, 2019  

Next up in the Encores! Off-Center season is Promenade (July 10 & 11) as part of New York City Center's 75th Anniversary Season.

Directed by Laurie Woolery, with music direction by Greg Jarrett, and choreography byHope Boykin, Promenade follows two escaped prisoners, known only as 105 and 106, as they run through The City, mingling with an assortment of characters from the poor and homeless to the extremely wealthy. This absurdist look at the haves and have-nots, with book by Maria Irene Fornes and music by Al Carmines, stars Mark Bedard (Jailer), Becca Blackwell (Mayor), Eddie Cooper (Mr. R), Daniel Everidge (Mr. T), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Miss I), Marcy Harriell (Miss U), James T. Lane (105), Bonnie Milligan (Miss Cake), Bryonha Marie Parham (Servant), Don Darryl Rivera (Soldier/Driver), Soara-Joye Ross (Miss O), Steve Routman (Soldier/Injured Man), Saundra Santiago (Mother), and J.D. Webster.

While the cast was in rehearsals, they stopped to play a little game that we like to call Synopsis Showdown! Watch as they find the words to tell us more about the almost forgotten musical!

BWW TV: What Is Encores! PROMENADE All About? We Put the Cast to the Test!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Noah Galvin Gets Obsessed with Oreo Pie!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Konversations with Keeme: A Chat with Jamibeth Margolis
  • BWW TV: Puppetry Designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell On LIFE OF PI
  • BWW TV: What Is Encores! PROMENADE All About? We Put the Cast to the Test!
  • Video: Happy Canada Day from the West End Cast of COME FROM AWAY
  • BWW TV: 1776's Keith Hines Takes Over Instagram!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup