BWW TV: Watch THE MINUTES Marquee Get Installed at the Cort Theatre!

The box office of the Cort Theatre officially opens for The Minutes on Monday, January 27, and the Broadway marquee is in place. Watch below as it's installed at the Cort Theatre!

With THE MINUTES, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County. The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

Performances for THE MINUTES begin Tuesday, February 25, 2020 and officially opens on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The cast of THE MINUTES includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Jeff Still.





Related Articles