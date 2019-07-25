BWW TV: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE Brushes Up on Their French!

Parlez-vous français?

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

Tonight, the new musical officially opens on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, bringing the truth, beauty, freedom and love of Paris to New York City! But how well does the cast know their characters' native tongue? Watch below as we quiz them on their French!





