BWW TV: PRETTY WOMAN, OKLAHOMA! & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park- Watch Now!

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing today, August 8, to next Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

Not in NYC to enjoy the performances? Stuck in the office for your lunch break? Fear not! BroadwayWorld is streaming the whole presentation this afternoon.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances featured the casts of: A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS (Taylor Crousore, Scott Richard Foster and Emily McNamara); BEAUTIFUL; OKLAHOMA! (Denver Milord, Chelsea Williams, Chris Bannow); PRETTY WOMAN (Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt).





Related Articles