BWW TV: CURVY WIDOW Makes a Match at Broadway in Bryant Park!

The best of Broadway has performed for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances concluded this week.

Watch below as CURVY WIDOW's Nancy Opel, Andrea Bianchi, Aisha de Haas,Elizabeth Ward Land. Ken Land, Alan Muraoka, Christopher Shyer perform a selection of songs from the show!

