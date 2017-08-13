BWW TV: CURVY WIDOW Makes a Match at Broadway in Bryant Park!

BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
CURVY WIDOW Makes a Match at Broadway in Bryant Park!

Aug. 13, 2017  

The best of Broadway has performed for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances concluded this week.

Watch below as CURVY WIDOW's Nancy Opel, Andrea Bianchi, Aisha de Haas,Elizabeth Ward Land. Ken Land, Alan Muraoka, Christopher Shyer perform a selection of songs from the show!

