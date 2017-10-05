BWW Morning Brief October 5th, 2017: JUNK Begins Previews, Ben Platt Stars on WILL & GRACE, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Since leaving the Broadway production of NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, Okieriete Onaodowan has been mostly quiet on the controversy that saw his run as the titular Pierre end with confusion, outrage, and uncertainty. However, earlier this week, Onadowan spoke with Forbes editor Zack O'Malley Greenburg at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Boston about his experiences in HAMILTON and GREAT COMET, and on what it means to have a platform.

2) VIDEO: First Look - Trailer for National Theatre's Live Broadcast of FOLLIES

As BWW previously announced, the classic Stephen Sondheim musical FOLLIES will be broadcast live to cinemas across the UK and internationally on Thursday November 16th as part of National Theatre Live.

3) Ben Platt Talks Meeting Beyonce & Life After DEAR EVAN HANSEN

In a new interview with Variety, actor Ben Platt discusses his upcoming departure from the hit Broadway show DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

4) Hayley Podschun Is Rallying Her Broadway Troops to Raise Organ Donation Awareness - Register Today!

New Yorkers overwhelmingly support organ donation, and yet most of us are not taking an important step- registering. Only about 30% are registered, and Broadway's Hayley Podschun has set out to do something about it.

5) VIDEO: Watch Aaron Tveit Belt Out the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium!

Before the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins last night, the fans at Yankee stadium scored in getting to see Broadway veteran Aaron Tveit perform the National Anthem. Tveit, who most recently starred as Bobby in the Barrington Stage production of Company, belted out the tune.

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lee Roy Reams (portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-JUNK, starring Steven Pasquale, begins previews tonight at Lincoln Center Theater!

-TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET opens tonight at Roundabout!

-Tony Winner John Cullum joins WAITRESS as 'Joe' beginning tonight!

-Sir Patrick Stewart will be honored with San Diego International Film Festival's Gregory Peck Award tonight!

-And Jason Danieley, Marin Mazzie and Chita Rivera will celebrate Terrence McNally in CSC Fundraiser at 54 Below!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Bryonha Marie Parham whip up Hal Prince's Loaftime Achievement Award on the latest episode of Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch!

#ThrowbackThursday: On this day in 2015, ON YOUR FEET began previews on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre!

Set Your DVR... for Tony Award winner Ben Platt guest starring on tonight's WILL & GRACE!

Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC

What we're geeking out over: This first look at Jonathan Groff in Netflix's MINDHUNTER!

Image courtesy of Netflix

What we're looking forward to listening to: Jennifer Lopez, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony and more will sing on Lin-Manuel Miranda's song for Puerto Rico Relief!

And here are the artists appearing on the ???? relief tune out Friday--give 'em a ????

Title & Artwork revealed tomorrow!#ForPR #PorPR pic.twitter.com/69K8qXYdz3 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 4, 2017

Social Butterfly: Singer Sam Smith paid a visit to DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Tuesday!

Just went to see 'Dear Evan Hansen' - out of this universe. I properly snot cried throughout!! @BenSPLATT was sensational xx GO SEE IT - Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 4, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jesse Eisenberg, who turns 34 today!

Eisenberg made his Broadway debut in SUMMER AND SMOKE in 1996, followed by SCARCITY off-Broadway in 2007. He went on to write and star in three off-Broadway plays -- ASUNCION, THE REVISIONIST, and, most recently, THE SPOILS, which premiered earlier this year. On the big screen, Eisenberg rose to fame playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin's THE SOCIAL NETWORK, for which he earned Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for Best Actor. Among his past film credits are THE VILLAGE, THE LIVING WAKE, ZOMBIELAND, HOLY ROLLERS, NOW YOU SEE ME, the RIO movies and more. The actor, who just released his first book, BREAM GIVES ME HICCUPS, will soon appear in BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

