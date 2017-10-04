VIDEO: Watch Aaron Tveit Belt Out the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium!

Before the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins last night, the fans at Yankee stadium scored in getting to see Broadway veteran Aaron Tveit perform the National Anthem.

Watch as Tveit, who most recently starred as Bobby in the Barrington Stage production of Company, belts out the tune below:

Aaron Tveit portrayed "Danny Zuko" in Fox's live production of GREASE: LIVE and starred in Graceland," as FBI rookie Mike Warren. Tveit portrayed the character "Enjolras" in the 2012 film adaption of "Les Miserables." On Broadway, he starred in "Catch Me If You Can," and also created the role of "Gabe" in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical, "Next To Normal," which he developed off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre and won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance.

Television audiences know him from his recurring role of "Trip Van der Bilt" on "Gossip Girl," as well as numerous guest-starring roles on "The Good Wife," "Ugly Betty" and "Law And Order: Special Victims Unit."

