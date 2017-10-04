VIDEO: First Look - Trailer for National Theatre's Live Broadcast of FOLLIES

As BWW previously announced, the classic Stephen Sondheim musical FOLLIES will be broadcast live to cinemas across the UK and internationally on Thursday November 16th as part of National Theatre Live. Below, watch the trailer for for the cinematic release!

Set in 1971, New York, the production follows the reunion of a group of showgirls at the theatre where they used to perform which is about to be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Including such classic songs as Broadway Baby, I'm Still Here and Losing My Mind, Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre. The cast of 37 includes Olivier Award winning actresses Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Sweeney Todd) Tracie Bennett (Hairspray, High Society), Janie Dee (Carousel, Hello Dolly) who are joined by an orchestra of 21. The production is directed by Dominic Cooke (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

Since launching in 2009, National Theatre Live broadcasts have been seen by an audience of over 7 million people at 2,500 venues in 60 countries. The first season began in June 2009 with the acclaimed production of Phédre starring Oscar winner Helen Mirren. Recent broadcasts include Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead from The Old Vic Theatre with Daniel Radcliffe and Josh McGuire, Hedda Gabler with Ruth Wilson, Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart in No Man's Land, Benedict Cumberbatch in Hamlet, Tom Hiddleston in Coriolanus, Gillian Anderson in A Streetcar Named Desire, James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors, Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch in Frankenstein and War Horse. Sky Arts is the UK sponsor for National Theatre Live.

