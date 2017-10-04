Ben Platt Talks Meeting Beyonce & Life After DEAR EVAN HANSEN

In a new interview with Variety, actor Ben Platt discusses his upcoming departure from the hit Broadway show DEAR EVAN HANSEN. The Tony winner's final performance is scheduled for November 19th.

The talented star still finds himself reeling over his recent encounter with superstar Beyonce, who came backstage following a performance of the show. He tells the site, "The one thing I usually say about her is that I don't understand how she's a human being, because she's able to dance full out and sing with such skill and you never feel that she's out of breath." He continues, "It's so perfect, she must be otherworldly. So for her to say that to me - I'm still sort of in denial that it happened."

Platt is still considering his future options once the curtain comes down on his final performance as Evan Hansen. He recently signed a deal with Atlantic Records and is considering recording new songs, possibly featuring his own original lyrics. He describes his musical preferences as leaning toward pop with a little bit of soul. "Maybe like a Shawn Mendes/Charlie Puth meets Ray Charles," he offers, adding "I would love to have something on the radio, for sure."

As far as his acting career, Platt would certainly be interested in returning to the big screen, however he would also consider originating a new musical theater role or even directing a show. Of the latter option he reveals, "That's always been in the back of my mind, so maybe."

Asked what advice he has for his incoming Evan Hansen replacement, Noah Galvin, Platt offers, "Just trust in your ability to be honest and to play it moment to moment, and it'll all be fine."

Ben Platt guest stars on WILL & GRACE this Thursday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Check out a sneak peek here!

Ben Platt won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. This marked the actor's first Tony nomination and win. Platt created the title role to critical acclaim at Arena Stage in Washington, DC and at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Nominations).

Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of The Book of Mormon and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parkerand Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash (dir. Jonathan Demme, Starring Meryl Streep). Upcoming: Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (dir. Ang Lee), Drunk Parents (dir. Fred Wolf),The Female Brain (dir. Whitney Cummings). National Tours: Caroline, or Change (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include The Black Suits (Barrington Stage Company), The Power of Duff (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), Dead End (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), The Music Man, Mame, Camolot, and The Sound of Music (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

