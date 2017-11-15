BWW Morning Brief November 15th, 2017 - 'LATIN HISTORY', BRIGADOON and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - November 14, 2017

In the show, executive producer Bell, who also appears, reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again twenty years later.. (more...)

2) Peter Joback to Don the Mask for PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 30th Anniversary on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - November 14, 2017

Producers Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group announced today final principal casting for the 30th Anniversary of the longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince. One of the most successful stage productions of all-time, the musical will welcome back international stage star and Platinum-selling Swedish recording artist Peter J back to lead the 30th Anniversary.. (more...)

3) Industry Interview: Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig's KINKY BOOTS are Made for Running

by Robert Diamond - November 14, 2017

Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig's boots are made for running... on Broadway.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: HAMILTON's Jordan Fisher Tangos His Way to the DWTS' Finals

by TV News Desk - November 14, 2017

Overcoming an injury, pro dancer Lindsay Arnold was able to compete in last night's DANCING WITH THE STARS, helping her celebrity partner Jordan Fisher dance their way to next week's Semi Final round of competition.. (more...)

5) FROZEN Co-Stars Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel to Perform Together on ABC Holiday Special

by BWW News Desk - November 14, 2017

Count down to 25 Days of Christmas as Tony Award -winning actress Idina Menzel joins fellow FROZEN star Kristen Bell to perform together for the very first time on primetime television, during THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION, airing THURSDAY, NOV. 30. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alysha Umphress

(portrait by Walter McBride).

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- BRIGADOON bows this evening at New York City Center!

- Broadway Green Alliance hosts its fall textile drive today - donate in Duffy Square!

- 'CHASING MEM'RIES', starring Tyne Daly, premieres tonight at the Geffen!

- And John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS opens on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive interview with Ben Vereen!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from John Leguizamo before tonight's 'LATIN HISTORY' opening...

"I see the new Latin artist as a pioneer, opening up doors for others to follow. And when they don't open, we crowbar our way in."

- John Leguizamo (via BrainyQuote)

What we're geeking out over: Cheyenne Jackson ad-libbing a made-up AMERICAN HORROR STORY tune!

What we're watching: A vintage clip from CHICAGO's 1996 debut at City Center Encores!

Social Butterfly: Congrats to ON THE TOWN co-stars Alysha Umphress & Cody Williams, who tied the knot earlier this week!

'Twas Lit AF. ???????????????????? A post shared by Alysha Umphress (@alyshaumphress) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:16am PST

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

