Join the John Leguizamo on the Red Carpet at LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Opening

Click Here for More Articles on LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS, written and performed by John Leguizamo, officially opens Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). A limited number of opening night tickets will be available for John's fans to join in the red carpet celebration.

Opening night tickets are currently available for purchase on LatinHistoryBroadway.com, Telecharge.com and at the Studio 54 box office Monday - Saturday 10AM-8PM and Sunday 12-6PM. This show is strictly a limited engagement through Sunday, February 4, 2018.

Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), Latin History For Morons marks Emmy winner John Leguizamo's highly-anticipated return to Broadway, following acclaimed engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theater.

In Latin History For Morons John Leguizamo schools his son-and the rest of us-on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny, satirical one-man play about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history books, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway with Ghetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award) and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award), Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award) and Sexaholix...A Love Story. Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is produced by Nelle Nugent, Kenneth Teaton, The Public Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Audible, Douglas Denoff, Peter Fine, Jon B. Platt, Jamie deRoy, Melissa & Dan Berger, Stefany Bergson, Willette M. Klausner, Jose Mendez/Katie Graziano and Morwin Schmookler.

Although playing at Studio 54, Latin History For Morons is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles