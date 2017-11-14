VIDEO: Watch Cheyenne Jackson Ad Libs an AMERICAN HORROR STORY Tune on HARRY

On yesterday's HARRY, hosted by HARRY Connick Jr, AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT star Cheyenne Jackson made up a song about how characters have died throughout the #AHS series. Check out the segment called 'Sing Your Plug' below!

Jackson can now be seen in the big screen adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's Off-Broadway musical HELLO AGAIN. He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2012's THE PERFORMERS. Other Broadway credits include FINIAN'S RAINBOW, XANADU, ALL SHOOK UP, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE and AIDA.

He has also appeared in a number of films, including the 2006 Academy Award-nominated United 93, and had a leading role in the 2014 independent romantic comedy ensemble, Mutual Friends On TV, he has appeared in guest roles on NBC's 30 ROCK and Fox's Glee. Jackson starred in the FX Horror-anthology, American Horror Story, in its fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons.

