VIDEO: HAMILTON's Jordan Fisher Tangos His Way to the DWTS' Finals

Overcoming an injury, pro dancer Lindsay Arnold was able to compete in last night's DANCING WITH THE STARS, helping her celebrity partner Jordan Fisher dance his way to next week's final round of competition. Fisher himself suffered a scratched cornea during rehearsals.

The first half of last night's competition was Dancer's Pick, in which the pros got to select songs they thought best represented their partners. Arnold chose "Brother" by NEEDTOBREATHE ft. Gavin DeGraw for their Argentine Tango. While Len and Carrie Ann felt the number lacked passion, Bruno disagreed, saying it was Fisher's most mature routine of the season. The couple received a 28 out of 30.

The second half of the night was the Iconic Dance, in which the remaining couples had to recreate iconic dance numbers from previous seasons which received perfect scores. Arnold and Fisher replicated the Jive to Tina Turner's "Proud Mary", previously danced by Season 22 couple Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas. The number wowed the judges and earned the couple a perfect score of 30. Check out both numbers below!

Fisher made his Broadway debut in HAMILTON, starring as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. Working with Hamilton director, Thomas Kail, he took on the role of "Doody" in Fox's 5-time Emmy award winning production of GREASE LIVE.

