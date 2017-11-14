ON THE TOWN's Alysha Umphress & Cody Williams Tie the Knot

Broadway's Alysha Umphress took to Instagram today to share the exciting news that she and her ON THE TOWN co-star, Cody Williams tied the knot yesterday, November 13th. (Check out the post below!) The couple became engaged on New Year's Eve and began dating in 2014.



Umphress most recently appeared on Broadway in the role of 'Hildy' in the revival of ON THE TOWN. Her other Broadway credits include BRING IT ON, ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT and AMERICAN IDIOT. Last spring she starred in PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse.



Williams appeared in the ensemble of ON THE TOWN and served as the understudy for the roles of Chip and Ozzie. His other Broadway credits include RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA and MEMPHIS. The actor can currently be seen on Broadway in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY.

BWW sends best wishes and congratulations to the happy couple!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

‘Twas Lit AF. ???????????????????? A post shared by Alysha Umphress (@alyshaumphress) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:16am PST





Related Articles