Photo Flash: Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson & More In Rehearsal for BRIGADOON!

New York City Center brings the Lerner and Loewe classic, Brigadoon, out of the Highlands mist for the musical's 70th anniversary in a star-studded concert production that unites celebrated talents from the worlds of stage and screen.

Patrick Wilson (two-time Tony Award nominee, Oklahoma! and The Full Monty) is Tommy Albright and Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) is his friend Jeff Douglas-both are jaded New Yorkers who stumble into an idyllic Scottish town that appears for only one day every century. Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I) is Fiona, the woman who quickly steals Tommy's heart. Stephanie J. Block (two-time Tony Award nominee, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos) is Meg Brockie, Fiona's flirty dairymaid friend who takes a liking to Jeff. Robert Fairchild (Tony Award nominee for An American in Paris) plays the rebellious Harry Beaton who is in love with Fiona's younger sister, Jean (Sara Esty, An American in Paris). However, Jean is getting married to Charlie Dalrymple (Ross Lekites, Kinky Boots), which sends Harry into a rage-causing him to jeopardize the very existence of the mystical village of Brigadoon.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) with music direction by Rob Berman, the performance on November 15 will be City Center's Annual Gala, honoring City Center Board co-chair and Broadway producer Stacey Mindich. Gala tickets are available at $2,500, $5,000, and $10,000. Tables of ten are available at $25,000, $50,000, $100,000, and $150,000. To RSVP or for further information, please contact sstrebel@nycitycenter.org or call 212.763.1205.

New York City Center thanks The Frederick Loewe Foundation for its lead sponsorship in support of this special production of Brigadoon.

Go inside rehearsals with the cast below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

