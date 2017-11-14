BWW Morning Brief November 14th, 2017 - ACTUALLY, DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - November 13, 2017

Producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold present Once on this Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, currently in previews at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Once on this Island is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Daveed Diggs on HAMILTON Coming to Puerto Rico: 'It's Going to Be Incredible'

by BWW News Desk - November 13, 2017

Musician and actor Daveed Diggs stopped by NBC's TODAY to talk about the new film WONDER, in which he plays the teacher of a boy with a facial difference.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & More in All-New GREATEST SHOWMAN Trailer!

by Movies News Desk - November 13, 2017

20th Century Fox has shared an all-new trailer for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, hitting theaters Christmas Day, December 25th.. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief November 13th, 2017 - THE CHILDREN'S MONOLOGUES and More!

by Jessica Khan - November 13, 2017

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: THE CHILDREN'S MONOLOGUES benefit hits Carnegie Hall, ROCKERS ON BROADWAY supports BC/EFA, Columbus Circle's 'Under the Stars' Broadway series kicks off and more!. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look at Jason Mraz in WAITRESS!

by BWW News Desk - November 13, 2017

Two-time Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz officially joined the company of Waitress earlier this month, playing Dr. Pomatter for a 10-week run. Check out a first look at Mraz in action below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Judy Gold

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT, starring Chloe Sevigny, starts this evening at The New Group...

- The new play DIASPORA begins Off-Broadway.

- The Skivvies return in concert with the cast of York's DESPERATE MEASURES.

- And Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY opens tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our latest "Broadway By Design" feature on TIME AND THE CONWAYS' Neil Patel & Paloma Young!

#GivingTuesday: Save the planet and win Opening Night tickets to HAMILTON in London!

Set Your DVR... for THE PARISIAN WOMAN's Uma Thurman, stopping by LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN today!

Uma Thurman meets the press. Photo by Walter McBride.

What we're geeking out over: Watch THE BAND'S VISIT cast perform "Answer Me" in 360!

What we're reading: Seth Rudetsky's 'BROADWAY DIARY, VOL. 3' - hitting shelves today!

Social Butterfly: Celebrate THE LION KING's 20th anniversary with their new Snapchat lens!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

