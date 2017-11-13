VIDEO: Save Our Planet and Win Opening Night Tickets to HAMILTON in London with New Prizeo Campaign!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, his wife Vanessa Nadal, and Prizeo, the online platform that democratizes giving, announced today that they are offering the chance for one lucky fan and a guest to attend the West End opening night of the musical Hamilton in London on December 21, 2017.

Beginning Nov. 13, Miranda and Nadal are inviting fans to make a donation to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and UK-based nonprofit 10:10 at prizeo.com/hamilton. For only $10, donors will receive 100 entries for the grand-prize opportunity to join the opening night celebration in London's West End, including two VIP tickets to the performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre, two tickets to the exclusive opening night after-party, a meet-and-greet and photo with Lin-Manuel, roundtrip airfare, and hotel accommodation for two at five-star Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill, located in the heart of London. The Prizeo campaign closes Dec. 6.

Lin-Manuel and his wife Vanessa announced this campaign with a video in partnership with NRDC and 10:10.

"With Hamilton's first international production, we think it is appropriate to tackle an issue that affects the international community: climate change," Miranda said.

Vanessa Nadal continues, "Yes, climate change is real. The U.S. federal government just this month released a comprehensive scientific report concluding that humans are the major cause of global temperature rise. And we see that humans around the world are paying the cost with extreme weather events and resulting devastation. We want to bring awareness and help slow the tide."

NRDC is an international environmental nonprofit working to safeguard the earth-its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends-for nearly 50 years. NRDC's team of scientists, lawyers and policy experts are at the forefront of the international fight against climate change, from informing United Nations negotiations, to blocking the Trump administration's attempts to derail U.S. progress, and building up clean energy sources from America to Asia.

"From hurricanes to drought, wildfires to heat waves-no one, and nowhere, will be untouched by the impacts of climate change," said NRDC President Rhea Suh. "Despite the Trump administration's best efforts, the international community is responding. We must continue to work together to usher in a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow for our children and for future generations."

In honor of the Hamilton opening in London, a portion of the funds will support 10:10, a London-based organization, which brings people together to take positive, practical action on climate change, at home, work, school or in their community. From installing solar panels, cooking up a vegan feast, celebrating the power of onshore wind, or lighting up places with LEDs, they are dedicated to cutting carbon. The funds raised through this initiative will support a tree-planting project in 10 communities at risk of flooding in the UK. Through the project, 10:10 is aiming to plant 100,000 trees between fall 2018 and spring 2019.

"While many around the world are already feeling the impact of a changing climate, we're still not doing enough to protect them," said Amy Cameron, Director of Operations at 10:10. "But we have many of the solutions, what's needed now is action - at a local, national and international level. Hamilton reminded us of the incredible things people have done in the past to create a better world for the future, now it's up to us to do the same."

The Mirandas and Prizeo are coming together as concerned citizens to work together for change.

"We are thrilled to be closing out the year with yet another incredible opportunity to join our friend Lin-Manuel Miranda at Hamilton," said Jan Friedlander Svendsen, Chief Creative Officer of Charity Network, Prizeo's parent company. "Not only can we not wait to see the show in London - especially the portrayal of King George - but we're genuinely honored to work with Lin-Manuel and his family, all of whom are genuine philanthropists. The Mirandas never shy away from taking on challenges, big or small. Climate change is an urgent global issue, and NRDC is the perfect partner to affect meaningful change."

This campaign is launching in London with the support of official hotel partner the Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill, official promotional partner OfficialLondonTheatre.com and official media partner BroadwayWorld.

The Hamilton in London campaign runs from Nov. 13 through Dec. 6 at prizeo.com/hamilton.

Related Articles