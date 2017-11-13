VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & More in All-New GREATEST SHOWMAN Trailer!

Click Here for More Articles on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie

20th Century FOX has shared an all-new trailer for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, hitting theaters Christmas Day, December 25th. In Directed by Michael Gracey, and starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, nd Rebecca Ferguson, and showcases original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") Get a first look below!

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Hugh Jackman produced the film alongside Laurence Mark and Chernin Entertainment. Michael Arndt , Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon penned the screenplay.



