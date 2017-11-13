VIDEO: Watch THE BAND'S VISIT Cast Perform 'Answer Me' in 360!

The critically acclaimed new Broadway musical THE BAND'S VISIT opened officially just last week, November 9, 2017, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

Below, watch as the cast performs "Answer Me" with a 360° view of the Barrymore stage!

