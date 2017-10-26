Seth Rudetsky's 'BROADWAY DIARY, VOL. 3' to Hit the Shelves This Fall

Dress Circle Publishing will release SETH'S BROADWAY DIARY, VOLUME 3: The Inside Scoop on (almost) Every Broadway Show & Star, the third in a series by Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky on Tuesday, November 14.

The book will be available on Amazon and Kindle. To pre-order the book, visit www.dresscirclepublishing.com.

SETH'S BROADWAY DIARY, VOLUME 3 is the latest compilation of Seth's hilarious, Broadway-centric "Onstage and Backstage" columns for Playbill.com chronicling his unique life performing/hanging out with the Great White Way's biggest stars and cajoling/forcing them to reveal the highs (and lows) of their careers. In this volume you'll find out what Patti LuPone said when Seth suggested she sing her Evita songs in a lower key, what it's like Skype-ing with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and why Audra McDonald's dog wakes up covered in her bras. Plus a gazillion amazing stories straight from the mouths of stars like Laura Benanti, Megan Mullally, Gavin Creel, Sarah Silverman, Carol Burnett, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!

"Want a hilarious peak behind the Broadway curtain? Then Seth Rudetsky is your man," says publisher Roberta Pereira. "The third installment of Seth's bestselling Broadway Diary once again gives fans unrestricted access to Seth's adventures on and off stage with some of theater's biggest names!"

According to Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, "If Seth Rudetsky didn't exist, we'd have to invent him. He is the friend who points out everything glorious and silly about your favorite shows. He leaves you laughing helplessly and in awe of his gifts and time management skills. Read this book and see how much Seth gets done in a day. It will make you reach for more."

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald adds, "What I love about Seth is that even decades after I've told him a behind the scenes story about my life in the theater, he will remember it better than I can and tell it better and funnier than I ever could."

Seth Rudetsky has worked as the music director and/or pianist for some of Broadway's biggest stars: Audra McDonald, Andrea Martin, Gavin Creel, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole, Jessie Mueller and many more. He spent years as a pianist on Broadway playing such shows as Les Miserables, The Producers and Ragtime and currently divides his time between being the afternoon deejay on the Sirius XM Broadway channel/host of "Seth Speaks" as well as touring North America doing his show Deconstructing Broadway. His novels, My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan, and the sequel The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek are available on the Random House label and his Broadway musical Disaster!, which was a New York Times "Critics Pick," is licensed by MTI. You can watch all of Seth's videos on www.SethRudetsky.com.

DRESS CIRCLE PUBLISHING, recently profiled by Forbes Magazine and the Associated Press, was founded in 2011 by Broadway producers Brisa Trinchero and Roberta Pereira. Dress Circle is the only publisher dedicated solely to producing books with Broadway themes by members of the Broadway community. Dress Circle Publishing's current titles include Seth's Broadway Diary by Seth Rudetsky, Jennifer Ashley Tepper's The Untold Stories of Broadway, Jeremy Scott Blaustein's The Home for Wayward Ladies, and Ruby Preston's Showbiz, Staged and Starstruck.

Brisa Trinchero is a two-time Tony Award winning entertainment and tech entrepreneur. She built a multi million-dollar Broadway investing portfolio which includes Hamilton, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pippin, The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, and others. She is also the founder and CEO of ShooWin, an innovative tech platform giving real fans better access to the hottest events. A "Top 40 Under 40 Business Leader," she is a frequent speaker and panelist at industry events focusing on the business of live entertainment. She has a degree in music and an MBA in finance. @brisatrinchero

Roberta Pereira is a Tony-nominated, Olivier Award-winning theater producer. She is currently the Producing Director of The Playwrights Realm, an Off-Broadway theater company devoted to supporting early-career playwrights, where she recently produced the world premiere of The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe, which was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and also won an Obie Ensemble Award and a special Drama Desk Award for its acting ensemble. That production is transferring to Lincoln Center Theatre this fall. Beyond her work with The Realm, Roberta has developed and produced plays, musicals, and event theatre on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regionally, in the West End, and on tour. Past select productions include: Tony-nominated play Mothers and Sons by Terrence McNally, starring Tyne Daly; the Olivier award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, in the West End; and the Broadway premiere of Grace, starring Paul Rudd, Michael Shannon and Ed Asner. Roberta has been a speaker on the topic of producing and equity, diversity, and inclusion in the arts in multiple forums, like BroadwayCon, NYU/Tisch, Yale University, and Commercial Theatre Institute. Roberta is a graduate of Yale School of Drama's Theater Management program and Wesleyan University. She is originally from Brazil and currently lives in New York City. @roberta_m_p

