VIDEO: Daveed Diggs on HAMILTON Coming to Puerto Rico: 'It's Going to Be Incredible'

Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs stopped by NBC's TODAY to talk about his new film WONDER, in which he plays the teacher of a boy with a facial difference. "It puts you back in this place immediately of when you were a kid," Diggs says of the film. "You just feel everything." He also shares his reaction to the recent announcement that Lin-Manuel Miranda will star in a production of HAMILTON in Puerto Rico. "It's going to be incredible," he shares. Watch the appearance below!

Daveed Diggs won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his dual role as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton. The role marked his Broadway debut.

Diggs' national tour credits include Word Becomes Flesh. Regional: In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, Mirrors in Every Corner. Albums include CLPPNG (Sub Pop Records) and Midcity with Clipping; Small Things to a Giant.

Image courtesy of NBC

