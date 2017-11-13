Photo Flash: First Look at Jason Mraz in WAITRESS!

Two-time Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz officially joined the company of Waitress earlier this month, playing Dr. Pomatter for a 10-week run. Check out a first look at Mraz in action below!

Jason Mraz is making his Broadway debut in Waitress. A two-time Grammy Award winner (and six-time nominee), Jason has earned platinum or multi-platinum certifications for his recordings in more than 20 countries, sold 48 million singles, and made pop music history with his record-breaking song "I'm Yours." Mr. Mraz has performed around the world, selling out venues such as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and London's O2 Arena.

Jason will celebrate the 15th anniversary of his first album, Waiting For My Rocket To Come, this October. While his career began in coffeehouses in San Diego, he is equally at home in a pie shop on 47th Street.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

