BWW Morning Brief December 5th, 2017: FARINELLI AND THE KING Begins Previews, and More!

by BWW News Desk - December 04, 2017

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago, which recently celebrated its 21st Broadway anniversary, will welcome Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, actress & TV sensation Kandi Burruss (Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'), making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' for eight weeks only.. (more...)

2) HAMILTON Offering All-#Ham4Ham Lottery Performance in Los Angeles

by BWW News Desk - December 04, 2017

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that on Tuesday, December 19 at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles every single ticket for the 8:00pm performance of HAMILTON will be $10.. (more...)

3) KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Go On Without Trump in Attendance

by BWW News Desk - December 04, 2017

The annual event took place in DC last night just as it has in past years with one glaring exception - Donald Trump was absent from his seat in the presidential box. Yet despite his non-attendance, the honorees received the full red-carpet treatment.. (more...)

4) Dive Down to Bikini Bottom and Meet the Full Company of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, Opening Tonight on Broadway!

by Meet the Cast - December 04, 2017

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opens tonight, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway - Broadway at 47th Street). Scroll down to learn more about the company, plus watch interviews with the cast and get a peek at them in rehearsal in the video below!. (more...)

5) Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt Will Lead STRAIGHT WHITE MEN on Broadway!

by BWW News Desk - December 04, 2017

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) has announced that Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt will appear in the Broadway production of Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Benanti

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-FARINELLI AND THE KING begins previews tonight at the Belasco Theatre!

-MEAN GIRLS' Tina Fey and Audible's Don Katz are honored tonight at New York Stage and Film's 2017 Winter Gala!

-Christine Pedi's 'SNOW BIZNESS' returns to Feinstein's/54 Below tonight for its 10th year!

-Theatre du Soleil's A ROOM IN INDIA makes North American debut off-Broadway tonight!

-Matt Doyle celebrates his holiday album 'MAKE THE SEASON BRIGHT' at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our roundup of all of the songs that the characters from Spongebob Squarepants were singing, long before they found their way to Broadway!

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda performed in 'Fatwa! The Musical' on the season finale of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM!

What we're listening to: HAMILTON star Lexi Lawson released a new single "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)." The song is available now on all digital sites, including iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Pandora (where Lexi was given her own Holiday Channel).

Social Butterfly: The official HAMILTON YouTube channel posted a video of current Burr, Daniel Breaker, hosting a brunch for the entire cast and crew!

