Dec. 4, 2017  

HAMILTON's Lexi Lawson Drops First Christmas Song

Listen to the star of HAMILTON Lexi Lawson's new single "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" on EvoMusic / The Orchard now!

The song is available now on all digital sites, including iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Pandora (where Lexi was given her own Holiday Channel).

Lexi Lawson is the Broadway star currently playing Eliza Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit HAMILTON. This marks her return to the music of Miranda, having performed in the first national tour of IN THE HEIGHTS in the leading role of Vanessa; she also portrayed Mimi in the RENT Broadway tour. Lexi has also been featured in Season 4 of the Starz TV show "Power!"


