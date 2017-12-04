HAMILTON Offering All-#Ham4Ham Lottery Performance in Los Angeles

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that on Tuesday, December 19 at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles every single ticket for the 8:00pm performance of HAMILTON will be $10.

"Thousands of people have seen HAMILTON in LA for $10 through #Ham4Ham. Before we leave on December 30, we want to make it possible for another 2,550 people to enjoy the show for $10," says Seller. "Accessibility remains one of our strongest goals and we will continue to explore ways to make HAMILTON affordable for those who cannot bear the expense of traditional theatre prices."

All tickets will be sold via the HAMILTON Digital Lottery. Patrons can enter the lottery from December 4 through December 17 via the official HAMILTON app. To download the HAMILTON app visit HamiltonMusical.com/app.

Beginning December 18, winners will receive a single use code from Ticketmaster which they must use to purchase one or two tickets.

Ticket(s) may be picked up at will call beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Ticket holders must enter the theater immediately after retrieving their ticket(s) from will call.

Lottery ticket(s) void if resold. Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

For more details, visit HamiltonMusical.com/lotto.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





