Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt Will Lead STRAIGHT WHITE MEN on Broadway!

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) has announced that Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt will appear in the Broadway production of Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

With STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, playwright Young Jean Lee will become the first Asian-American female playwright to be produced on Broadway. Anna D. Shapiro will be making her Second Stage directorial debut with this production. The Artistic Director of Steppenwolf Theatre, Ms. Shapiro won a Tony Award for her direction of August: Osage County in 2008.

The production will also mark Mr. Hammer's Broadway debut. Mr. Skerritt made his Broadway debut in the 2013 production of A Time to Kill.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN will begin previews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and will officially open on Monday, July 23, 2018.

Additional casting will be announced shortly.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.

Christmas like you've never seen before.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlab, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by M.L. Dogg and casting by Telsey + Company.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN is currently available with a 4-Play subscription for $295 which also includes Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero, directed by Trip Cullman; Greg Pierce's Cardinal, directed by Kate Whoriskey; and Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

To purchase or for more information, visit 2ST.com or call the Second Stage Box Office at 212- 246-4422.

Single tickets for STRAIGHT WHITE MEN will go on sale in April via Telecharge at 212-239-6200 or Telecharge.com.





