Atlanta Real Housewife Kandi Burruss to Make Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago, which recently celebrated its 21st Broadway anniversary, will welcome Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, actress & TV sensation Kandi Burruss (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"), making her Broadway debut in the role of "Matron "Mama" Morton" for eight weeks only, January 15 - March 11, 2018, at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

Currently headlining a sold-out nationwide tour with her mega-popular group XSCAPE, Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum selling, singer, songwriter, TV personality and entrepreneur, Kandi Burruss-Tucker's influence can be felt everywhere. Not only is she behind countless hit records and a star on the TV smash "The Real Housewives of Atlanta;" Kandi is also thriving in business with her own companies, Bedroom Kandi - an adult line, TAGS Boutique - luxury women's apparel, Raising Ace - a baby line inspired by her son Ace, Old Lady Gang - a southern eatery, and other ventures."

The production currently stars Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Olivier Award Winner & Original Cast Member Leigh Zimmerman as Velma Kelly, Youtube sensation and Broadway star TODRICK Hall (through January 14th only), Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 TONY AWARDS including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo Credit: Elton Anderson

Related Articles