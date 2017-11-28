Christine Pedi's 'SNOW BIZNESS' to Return for 10th Year at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Christine Pedi's 10th annual There's No Bizness Like Snow Bizness on Tuesday, December 5, and Tuesday, December 12 at 9:30pm.

Do you hear what I hear? With a voice as big as the sea and (and a tail as big as a kite?) musical comedienne and SiriusXM On Broadway radio personality Christine Pedi celebrates the season with comedic flair, spot on impressions and songs of good cheer. 2017 marks her return to Feinsteins/54 Below and the 10th anniversary of her hilarious and heartfelt holiday cabaret.

It has become a yearly tradition for many New Yorkers who want to smile and celebrate the season with good friends, good food and LOTS OF LAUGHS. Her now classic "12 Divas of Christmas" features her renowned impressions of Liza, Streisand, Julie Andrews, Angela Lansbury, Joan Rivers and so many more. Michael Musto of The New York Post called it "A virtuosic display of mimickry not rivaled since Linda Blair spoke in tongues in The Exorcist." (that's so "Christmassy, no?) For a decade she and pianist Matthew Martin Ward throw a cool yule party full of comfort and joy, merriment and plenty of holiday classics.

Christine Pedi in Snow Bizness plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, Dec. 5 & 12 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Christine Pedi has a long history in off Broadway satirical revues (Forbidden Broadway, Newsical, Forbidden Hollywood - Drama Desk nomination) and is currently performing in and co-producing Spamilton :An American Parody at the 47th Street theatre (written by the creator of Forbidden Broadway Gerard Allessandrini.) She's LOVES being a daily host on Sirius XM Radio's "On Broadway" and appreciates the wonderful listeners who share her enthusiasm for the music of the theatre (channel 72: Mon-Fri 9a-3pET, Sat 9a-3pET co-hosts Dueling Divas with Seth Rudetsky). She's been on Broadway in Chicago (Mama Morton), Talk Radio and Little Me. "Sopranos" fans may recognize her as Mrs Bobby Baccala (5 lines, 3 scenes, DEAD! But he loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti for several WEEKS!). Christine performs her cabaret show all has over the US and internationally (Cape Town South Africa, London's Crazy Coqs, Jermyn Street Theatre & The Pheasantry, The Queen Mary II) As a voiceover artist she can be heard on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe and "The Howard Stern Show" on Sirius XM Radio. On Youtube there are many very silly videos of her impressions (SHIT LIZA SAYS, HELLO DOLLY AUDITIONS, BEATLES DIVAS). Visit ChristinePedi.com for more.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.





