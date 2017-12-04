Dive Down to Bikini Bottom and Meet the Full Company of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, Opening Tonight on Broadway!

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opens tonight, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre. SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau. Scroll down to learn more about the company, plus watch interviews with the cast and get a peek at them in rehearsal in the video below!

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

The ensemble includes Alex Gibson, Gaelen Gilliland, Juliane Godfrey, Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Hsu, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Christine Li Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington, Brynn Williams, Matt Wood and Tom Kenny as the French Narrator.

SpongeBob SquarePants is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and a song by David Bowie and by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

ETHAN SLATER (SpongeBob SquarePants) is beyond thrilled to be making his Broadway debut (!) as "SpongeBob" in SpongeBob SquarePants! Recent credits: World Premiere of SpongeBob in Chicago (BroadwayWorld Chicago Best Actor Award), and "Modell" in Diner at DTC (Dir. Kathleen Marshall); Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy (St. Luke's), PEMDAS (59e59), Claudio Quest (NYMF), What We Know (Teatro Circulo), Independents (FringeNYC); Film: "Lightning Bugs in a Jar" (Cannes 2015), "EVOL"; Web Series: "Redheads Anonymous", "New Mayor of New York". Ethan is a Vassar graduate and member of OYL.

GAVIN LEE (Squidward Q. Tentacles). Broadway: Thenadier in Les Misérables, Bert in Disney's Mary Poppins (Tony and Olivier nominations, Drama Desk and Theater World Awards). Other theater: Showboat (Carnegie Hall), Holiday Inn (World Premiere, Goodspeed), Mary Poppins (1st national tour). London's West End: Top Hat, Mary Poppins, Crazy For You, Peggy Sue Got Married, A Saint She Ain't, Me And My Girl, Oklahoma! and Contact. TV: Woodford in "White Collar" (season six), "Law and Order SVU," "The Good Wife."

LILLI COOPER (Sandy Cheeks). Ecstatic to be back in Bikini Bottom! Broadway: Spring Awakening (OBC), Wicked (Elphaba). Theater favorites: Sundown, Yellow Moon (WP Theater), Natasha, Pierre...Great Comet (ART), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Noir (NYSF & NAMT), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater), LMNOP (Goodspeed). TV: Bull (CBS), Elementary (CBS), creator and star of the web-series: "It's Not Okay, Cupid" (Glamour.com). Proud LaGuardia Arts and Vassar alum. Incredibly grateful to Stone Manners Salners, Telsey & Co. and Ann Kelly. For Paulie and Dubdub.

BRIAN RAY NORRIS (Eugene Krabs) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in SpongeBob SquarePants. Off Broadway audiences have recently seen him at the Davenport Theatre in A Dog Story as Guy Lassiter III. He toured North America in The National Company of Mamma Mia! and appeared regionally in Yale Rep's production of Assassins and The Old Globe Theatre Co's production of Paul Gordon's Sense & Sensibility as Lord Middleton. Brian recently filmed an episode of "Law & Order SVU" and was featured in Soho Film Festival's Landing Up as Tom.

DANNY SKINNER (Patrick Star) is excited to be making his Broadway debut as Patrick Star in SpongeBob SquarePants. Off-Broadway: Pluck the Day (Inaugural Season of The Araca Project); Film: Allison Clemens; Web Series: "New Mayor of New York", "Professional Friend". He holds a BFA from Syracuse University.

WESLEY TAYLOR (Sheldon Plankton). Broadway: original cast of The Addams Family; original cast of Rock of Ages (Theatre World Award, OCC Nomination). Second Stage: Little Miss Sunshine. Denver Center: An Act of God. Signature Theatre: Cabaret. American Conservatory Theater: Tales of the City. TV: 'Bobby' on "Smash," "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," "Difficult People." Taylor is the Co-Creator/Writer/Star of "Indoor Boys," (HuffPost/Vimeo) "It Could Be Worse," (Hulu/Pivot Tv/Vimeo), "Billy Green" (YouTube). BFA: North Carolina School of the Arts.

ALEX GIBSON (Swing). Broadway: ...the Great Comet. Other NY/Regional: Pirates of Penzance (Barrington Stage Company), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Guthrie Theater), Adele: Live in New York City (NBC), "Bombshell in Concert." Graduate of NYU Tisch's New Studio on Broadway.

GAELEN GILLILAND (Ensemble) is pleased to be back in Bikini Bottom managing its citizens after appearing with it last summer in Chicago. Broadway: Wicked, Legally Blonde (OBC), 9 to 5 (OBC), Honeymoon in Vegas (OBC), Kinky Boots. Readings/Workshops/Pre-Broadway: Legally Blonde, Allegiance, Honeymoon in Vegas, Finding Neverland, Moonshine, Dave. Tours: The Addams Family (Alice), Seussical (Mayzie).

JULIANE GODFREY (Dance Captain/Swing). 1st National Tour: Something Rotten (US Bea/Ensemble). Pre-Broadway: The SpongeBob Musical (DC/Swing). NY/Regional: Workshops of Disney's Frozen; Irving Berlin's Top Hat; Holiday Inn (Goodspeed/Muny); Volleygirls (Katie, NYMF "Best of Fest"); and many more at Goodspeed, Arena Stage, Paper Mill Playhouse, Sacramento Music Circus, Stages St. Louis, Depot Theatre, & the John W. Engeman. VO: The Peculiar Adventures of Willow B. Star (Pilot).

KYLE MATTHEW HAMILTON (Ensemble) is a professional freestyle skateboarder and sponsored by SHUT skateboards (shutnyc.com). TV/FILM: "iCarly," Sudden Death! The Musical, "Wonderama," The Skateboarding Globetrotter, Kensho at the Bedfellow. STAGE: Scooby-Doo Live! (Egypt), Edges: A Song Cycle, RIGHTEOUS: The Skateboard Play. Radical Broadway debut! Thanks to family, friends, and skateboarding!

CURTIS HOLBROOK (Ensemble). Broadway: If/Then, West Side Story, Xanadu, All Shook Up, The Addams Family, The Boy From Oz, Taboo, Follies, Fosse, Footloose. Off-Broadway: Saved, Frog Kiss, Radiant Baby. Film/TV: Hairspray, Across the Universe, "Nurse Jackie," "Smash," "Law and Order: SVU."

STEPHANIE HSU (Ensemble) can't wait to share the wacky, beautiful world of Bikini Bottom! Select TV/Film Credits: "Set It Up" (Upcoming), Hulu's "The Path" (Season 1 - 3), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Girl Code." Stephanie originated the role of Christine Canigula in the "Be More Chill" musical (Two River, Sh-K-Boom & Ghostlight Records) and has performed throughout New York at The Public, Ensemble Studio Theater, Ars Nova and more.

JESSE JP JOHNSON (Swing) is stoked to be under the sea with his fellow fish in Bikini Bottom. Coming straight from Wicked on Broadway, he could have also been seen as Boq on the 1st national tour of Wicked. Other B'way/NY credits: 9 to 5, Grease (Doody), Xanadu, Glory Days (Jack), Altar Boyz (Luke) and a recurring role in OLTL. He is also a singer/songwriter and has released an EP on iTunes (see website below). Much love to Penny, the J Mob, Jack, Pip and Drew.

L'OGAN J'ONES (Ensemble) is totally pumped to make his Broadway debut playing in Bikini Bottom! A graduate of the University of Michigan, L'ogan has been seen performing at theaters around the U.S. such as the MUNY, PCLO, and TUTS. Thanks to everyone who helped make this dream come true!

JAI'LEN CHRISTINE LI JOSEY (Ensemble) an 18-year old Atlanta, GA native, is thrilled and grateful to be making her Broadway debut in SpongeBob SquarePants. Jai'Len is a proud winner of the 2014 Jimmy Awards. Her television credit includes: Tyler Perry's "Love Thy Neighbor." Love and thanks to my family, Broadway Dreams, Abrams, BW and everyone who has supported me on unbelievable journey.

KELVIN MOON LOH (Ensemble) most recently appeared in Classic Stage Company's revival of Pacific Overtures (dir. John Doyle). On Broadway, Kelvin appeared in revivals of The King and I (Lincoln Center) and Side Show. He created the role of the DJ in the critically acclaimed Here Lies Love (Public Theater) and toured with the 1st National Tour of Green Day's American Idiot.

LAURALYN McCLELLAND (Ensemble) is beyond excited to be creating nautical nonsense in Bikini Bottom! Broadway credits: Grease, West Side Story, Rock of Ages, Matilda, Sunset Boulevard. OCU graduate.

VASTHY MOMPOINT (Ensemble) is excited to join the company of SpongeBob SquarePants. She may or may not be a super fan (She is). Original Broadway Credits include: Good Vibrations, Hot Feet, Mary Poppins, Ghost, Soul Doctor and Rocky.

ONEIKA PHILLIPS (Ensemble). Called "The first Grenadian woman on Broadway..." Oneika's Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning FELA!, Amazing Grace (The Musical), and assistant to the choreographer on the critically acclaimed Violet. She found her voice as Anita in the 50th Anniversary International Tour of Jerome Robbins' West Side Story, nominated for The West End's Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, winning the Theatergoer's Choice Award in the same category.

ON RUA (Ensemble). Broadway: Hamilton Alternate (OBC | Charles Lee), Hands on a Hardbody (Jesus), In the Heights (Sonny & Graffiti Pete). Off-Broadway: Hamilton, Kung Fu, Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Damn Yankees (Encores!). Film: Fall to Rise, First Reformed, Isn't It Romantic. TV: "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order," "Verizon." Choreographer: Phish, Aida & Jesus Christ Superstar (Muny), Travelers Insurance. Asst. Choreographer: SpongeBob the Musical, Isn't It Romantic.

JC SCHUSTER (Ensemble). JC is Texas born and thrilled to be back with SpongeBob after its Chicago debut. Credits Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, Soul Doctor. Off Broadway: A.R.T. Finding Neverland. TV: "Nurse Jackie," "Glee," "Gossip Girl." Choreography: "O.I.T.N.B." Season 3 Ep.2. Film: Annie, Madonna (music video). Love to my Family and Fiancée.

ABBY C. SMITH (Ensemble). Off-Broadway: My Big Gay Italian Wedding. Regional: Madame Thenardier in Les Misérables, Mazeppa in Gypsy. TV: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Orange is the New Black," "Search Party." Film: Something Blue.

ROBERT TAYLOR JR. (Ensemble) was introduced into the arts by his dad Bobby "Tboy" Taylor, Elizabeth Buzzetta-Palmeri, Pat Conlon Levine, John Goring, & Larry Ramsey. Robert was in "So You Think You Can Dance" and made it to the top 16. Other credits - "American Idol" (Season 3), MTV's "Say What? Karaoke," Kat DeLuna's "Whine Up" music video, the national tour of Hairspray.

ALLAN K. WASHINGTON (Ensemble). Off-Broadway: A Man's A Man (Classic Stage Company). Regional: The Most Beautiful Room in New York (Long Wharf Theatre), The SpongeBob Musical (Oriental Theatre, Chicago), Verdi's Aida (Glimmerglass), The Flying Dutchman (Hawaii Opera Theatre). International: The Music Man (Royal Opera House of Muscat, Oman) Training: University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

BRYNN WILLIAMS (Swing) made her Broadway debut in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and since then has been featured in the original Broadway casts of In My Life, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 13 (Cassie), and Bye Bye Birdie (Ursula). Most recent appearances include Freedom Riders (Diane Nash) at the Acorn Theatre, and Off-Broadway in David Bowie's Lazarus.

MATT WOOD (Swing). Broadway Debut! Matt couldn't be more thrilled to work with this incredible cast and creative team on bringing to life some of the most influential characters/after-school TV friends of his formative years. Recent theater roles include Roger in Grease! (Paper Mill) and Luther Billis in South Pacific (Engeman). TV appearances include "Law and Order SVU," Hulu's "Difficult People," "The Michael J. Fox Show," and the upcoming CBS drama "Instinct."

