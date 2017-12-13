BWW Morning Brief December 13th, 2017: ELF at Madison Square Garden, Well-Strung at Feinstein's/54 Below, and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

We're excited to announce the winners for the 2017 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country. Thank you to everyone who voted, and huge congratulations to our fantastic winners.. (more...)

2) Pre-Broadway Engagement of AIN'T TOO PROUD to Run at the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Berkeley Repertory Theatre production of Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations in its pre-Broadway engagement.. (more...)

3) M. BUTTERFLY Will Now Play Final Broadway Performance This Weekend

The first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award -winning play, M. BUTTERFLY will play its final performance on Sunday, December 17, 2017, after playing 19 previews and 61 regular performances at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street).. (more...)

4) Susan Stroman To Lead CRAZY FOR YOU Developmental Lab

BroadwayWorld has learned that the Susan Stroman directed production of CRAZY FOR YOU will hold a developmental lab in New York City in January.. (more...)

5) BWW Review: LA BOHEME, Trafalgar Studios

Stripped back and startlingly intimate, Puccini's great tunes are given full value by wonderful voices and sensational acting in a production that raises boutique operas to a new level.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-ELF the Musical begins performances tonight at Madison Square Garden!

-Well-Strung brings holiday show to Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-Amber Martin stars as Reba McEntire in REBA'S COUNTRY CHRISTMAS at Stonewall Inn tonight!

-Leviathan Lab presents a public reading of Christopher Chen's INTO THE NUMBERS tonight!

-Stable Cable Lab Co's STATIC Playwrights Experiment begins tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive photos inside opening night of CRUEL INTENTIONS!

Set Your DVR... Nominations for 24th Annual SAG AWARDS are announced today!

What we're geeking out over: The Go-Go's Musical HEAD OVER HEELS will come to Broadway in 2018-19 following a run in San Francisco!

What we're watching: Broadway Dreams Foundation came to Broadway Sessions to celebrate on the week of their annual showcase. Check out a highlights video below!

Social Butterfly: Spongebob Broadway recently shared David Zinn's costume sketches for Spongebob, Sandy, and Patrick on Twitter!

